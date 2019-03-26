Conor McGregor says he has ‘decided to retire’ from MMA

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport, posting the news on Twitter.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

The controversial Irish fighter, whose nickname is “The Notorious,” is currently ranked 8th on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list. He leaves the sport with a 21-4-0 record, and UFC belts in two divisions.

McGregor’s announcement comes just hours after an interview aired on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in which the fighter claimed he was in negotiations for an upcoming fight.

McGregor, told Fallon, “My next fight, we’re in talks for July. We’ll see what happens. A lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game but as I said again, to my fans I am in shape and I am ready.”

UFC supremo Dana White sent a text message to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto saying McGregor’s had achieved “incredible things” in UFC.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killin’ it,” said White, referring to McGregor’s new business venture after the fighter linked upwith Eire Born Spirits to launch a whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

It totally makes sense,’ added White. “If I was him I would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on.

“He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.”

Second time’s a charm?

This isn’t the first time McGregor has tweeted his retirement. In 2016, he tweeted “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

MMA fan’s treated Tuesday’s early morning announcement with a dash of skepticism, given McGregor’s previous claims.

CNN has reached out to McGregor and the UFC for comment on the announcement.