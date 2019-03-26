4 young men in fiery crash expected to survive, police say

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police Tuesday told FOX 5 all four young men involved in a fiery crash in El Cajon Monday night are expected to survive.

Officers said a minivan crashed around 9:15 p.m. along Avocado Avenue near Skywood Drive. According to witnesses, the 2008 Toyota van was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a rock wall and flipped several times before bursting into flames.

Benjamin and Philip Hall saw the aftermath of the crash.

“I was worried that someone died because you can’t just be in an accident like that and live,” Benjamin Hall said.

Investigators said all four men inside, ranging in ages 15 to 25, were thrown from the vehicle. They said the men were taken to trauma centers with serious injuries. The Hall brothers were amazed to hear that at this time police expect them to survive.

“It’s a miracle that those people survived,” Benjamin Hall said.

The Hall family, including neighbors, call the stretch of roadway dangerous.

“People going too fast. People hitting that corner just the wrong way,” Philip Hall said.

Steve Shoemaker, who lives along Avocado Avenue, said accidents do happen along the roadway but they used to happen more frequently.

“Before the K-rail went in there were more because the roads cambered the wrong way. Every time it rained they would spin out and stuff like that,” Shoemaker said.

Others said they want more to be done to slow down traffic in hopes of avoiding more accidents like Monday’s.

The El Cajon Police Department said speed was a factor in the crash and they are still looking into whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved.