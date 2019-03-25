Woman, dog found dead after fire destroys Santee home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- A fire at a mobile home park in Santee destroyed a trailer and killed a woman and a dog, authorities said Monday.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:50 p.m. Sunday from a person reporting a fire at a mobile home park in the 10800 block of Woodside Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. David Buether said.

Firefighters arrived and found flames shooting from the window of a trailer, it was reported.

Once crews extinguished the flames, they went inside the trailer and discovered the bodies of a woman and a dog in a bedroom, according to the television station.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.