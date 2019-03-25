Rescan your antenna TV

Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Fashion Valley parking lot

Posted 3:52 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, March 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a man who carjacked a woman in the JC Penney’s parking lot at Fashion Valley Mall Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a man approached the woman from behind and demanded her wallet and keys, San Diego police said. When she turned around, the man held a knife to her throat. She gave him the items and he drove away in her white 2017 Nissan Sentra.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his thirties, 5’7″ and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Robbery detectives were investigating.



