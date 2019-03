SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo announced Monday that its two remaining giant pandas will return home to China in April.

The pandas, named Bai Yun and Xiao Liwu were displayed at the San Diego Zoo as part of a long-term panda loan.

The two pandas will be available for viewing through April 27.

Fans of the two are encouraged to share their favorite memories using #Panda4Ever on social media.

This a developing story. Check back for updates