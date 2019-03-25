Rescan your antenna TV

Report: White nationalist group targeting students at San Diego-area colleges

People attend an Identity Evropa event in a San Diego State University lecture hall in November 2017, according to a photo posted at the time to the group's Twitter account. (Twitter)People attending an Identity Evropa event in a San Diego State University lecture hall in November 2017, according to a post on the group's Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter via San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO – Local members of a white supremacist group that espouses racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic ideas are trying to recruit students on San Diego college campuses, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The group is called Identity Evropa, and it helped organize the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in clashes where a protester was killed and many others were injure, the Union-Tribune reported.

A non-profit educational media collective recent began identifying Identity Evropa members and publishing logs of their online discussions. The Union-Tribune reviewed the messages and found that a local group of Identity Evropa members has visited local colleges, including San Diego State University and engaged in membership recruitment activities at Southern California colleges as recently as last month. The group appears to be targeting mainstream conservative student organizations, including the College Republicans and Turning Point USA, the Union-Tribune reported.

