× Report: White nationalist group targeting students at San Diego-area colleges

SAN DIEGO – Local members of a white supremacist group that espouses racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic ideas are trying to recruit students on San Diego college campuses, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The group is called Identity Evropa, and it helped organize the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in clashes where a protester was killed and many others were injure, the Union-Tribune reported.

A non-profit educational media collective recent began identifying Identity Evropa members and publishing logs of their online discussions. The Union-Tribune reviewed the messages and found that a local group of Identity Evropa members has visited local colleges, including San Diego State University and engaged in membership recruitment activities at Southern California colleges as recently as last month. The group appears to be targeting mainstream conservative student organizations, including the College Republicans and Turning Point USA, the Union-Tribune reported.

Read more about the investigation into Identity Evropa’s local activities in the San Diego Union-Tribune.