4 injured in fiery crash in El Cajon

Posted 10:53 PM, March 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:20PM, March 25, 2019

EL CAJON, Calif. — Four people were injured when a minivan crashed and burst into flames in El Cajon Monday night, authorities said.

Around 9:15 p.m., the vehicle crashed into a rock wall in the 1500 block of Avocado Avenue, according to El Cajon police. When Heartland Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene, the minivan was fully engulfed.

According to witness reports, the vehicle was speeding before it crashed and rolled multiple times, police said.

The victims were ejected from the vehicle and rushed to trauma centers in critical condition.

Officials closed Avocado Avenue between Skywood Drive and East Chase Avenue for an investigation and were not expected to reopen the stretch of road for four to five hours.

This is a developing story.

