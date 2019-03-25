Motorcyclist, 28, dies in crash

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old motorcyclist died Monday evening in a crash in Valley Center, authorities said.
Around 6:18 p.m., the Escondido man was riding a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on West Lilac Road near Birdsong Drive when he overturned and was ejected as he traversed a curve, according to California Highway Patrol.
Crews from a nearby fire station arrived and provided medical assistance, but the rider died at the scene.
Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the crash.
The eastbound lane of West Lilac Road was closed for an investigation until 9:20 p.m.
33.299679 -117.135961