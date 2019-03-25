Rescan your antenna TV

Motorcyclist, 28, dies in crash

Posted 10:33 PM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, March 25, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old motorcyclist died Monday evening in a crash in Valley Center, authorities said.

Around 6:18 p.m., the Escondido man was riding a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on West Lilac Road near Birdsong Drive when he overturned and was ejected as he traversed a curve, according to California Highway Patrol.

Crews from a nearby fire station arrived and provided medical assistance, but the rider died at the scene.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lane of West Lilac Road was closed for an investigation until 9:20 p.m.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.299679 by -117.135961.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.