Motorcyclist, 28, dies in crash

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old motorcyclist died Monday evening in a crash in Valley Center, authorities said.

Around 6:18 p.m., the Escondido man was riding a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on West Lilac Road near Birdsong Drive when he overturned and was ejected as he traversed a curve, according to California Highway Patrol.

Crews from a nearby fire station arrived and provided medical assistance, but the rider died at the scene.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lane of West Lilac Road was closed for an investigation until 9:20 p.m.