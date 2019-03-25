Rescan your antenna TV

Marine’s shooting death at Camp Pendleton guard post under investigation

Posted 11:49 AM, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, March 25, 2019

Riley Schultz, 19, died shortly after being found with a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of March 15. (Photo: FACEBOOK)

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.  – The death of a 19-year-old Marine who was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a Camp Pendleton guard post is under investigation.

Riley Schultz, a native of Longmont, California, was discovered on March 15 in the early morning hours with a mortal wound at his guard post, Stars and Stripes reported. He died about 30 minutes later.

The investigation into Schultz’s death is ongoing according to the Marine Corps, but investigators have not released any other information regarding his death. The Marine Corps did say that a memorial for Schultz has been scheduled for April 3 at Camp Pendleton.

Schultz joined the Marines when he was 17, just before graduation from high school.

