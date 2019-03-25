Man stabbed in neck at adult bookstore

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old man was stabbed at the Adult Superstore in the Midway District early Monday, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., the man was making a purchase at the store at 3610 Barnett Avenue when a man walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck with a knife, according to San Diego police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man, between 25 and 30, wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, white shoes and a backwards baseball cap.