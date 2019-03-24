Rescan your antenna TV

Watch your step: Rattlesnake season is here

Posted 4:32 PM, March 24, 2019, by
As the weather warms for the start of spring, be careful of what's underfoot.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County often warns residents that April typically marks the start of “prime rattlesnake season,” with the highest number of rattler sightings in each of the last two years.

“We always say that every season is rattlesnake season because of the moderate climate in San Diego County,” County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa explains. “But when the temperatures start rising in the spring, so do rattlesnake sightings, and calls come in from the coast to the mountains.”

If San Diegans find a rattlesnake on their property, officials recommend watching it from a safe distance and calling County Animal Services. Animal control officers can safely capture the snake and take it to an area where it won’t pose a threat to the public.

The county also has a set of tips for both avoiding snakes and treatment options if someone is bit by a rattlesnake.

