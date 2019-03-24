Teen stabbed 3 times in back during fight at local park

SAN DIEGO — A fight in Southcrest ended in a stabbing Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two men, one 19 and the other 21, got into an argument shortly after 2 p.m. at Southcrest Park, near the 4100 block of Keeler Avenue, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

After the fight got physical, the 21-year-old stabbed the teen three times in the back, Foster said.

The victim fled the scene, called 911 and was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

Police responded and found the suspect was still at the place where the stabbing occurred. He was taken into custody, Foster said.