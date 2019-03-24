Local Democrats, Republicans react to Mueller report summary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's political parties weighed in on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation Sunday, following a summary released by Attorney General William Barr.

In a four-page letter, Barr told Congress the special counsel had come to the conclusion that the Trump campaign did not conspire or coordinate with the Russian government's election interference in the 2016 election. However, Barr quoted the report as saying "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

While many Republicans hailed the summary as proof President Trump has been unfairly accused of wrongdoing, Democrats were quick to criticize Barr's letter and call for Mueller's report to be released in its entirety.

“Turns out the president was right all along," Tony Krvaric, Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County told FOX 5. "It turns out there was no proof that there was any collusion and hopefully we can move on and debate the real issues that are facing America.”

William Rodriguez-Kennedy, Chairman of the Democratic Party of San Diego County, said he was not surprised by the findings.

"These types of crimes are difficult to prove on their best of days," Rodriguez-Kennedy told FOX 5. "They’re particularly more difficult when you’re proving them with someone who has as much power as the presidency.”

Local legislators weighed in on Twitter, with Representatives Susan Davis and Mike Levin calling for a release of the full report:

AG Barr’s summary is insufficient. We must see the full report, now.#ReleaseTheReport — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) March 24, 2019