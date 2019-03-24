Dozens gather in support of North County mosque after arson attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil Sunday night at the Escondido mosque that was targeted in an apparent hate crime overnight.

Investigators believe someone intentionally set fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque while seven people were inside. Worshipers managed to extinguish the flames, but authorities said graffiti left behind referenced the attacks on mosques in New Zealand, shaking the community to its core.

Sunday night, people packed the sidewalk in front of the mosque to show their support and participate in a prayer vigil. Religious and community leaders spoke out against hate.

People pack the sidewalk for a prayer vigil in front of an Escondido mosque that was intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/faOrP5TRjG — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 25, 2019

Sarah Brown told FOX 5 she lived in the area and attended the event to show support for the Muslim community. "I'm not religious, but i wanted to show people that I won't tolerate this in my neighborhood," Brown explained.