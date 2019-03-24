× Fire breaks out at industrial laundry building

VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters battled flames at an industrial laundry and uniform repair facility in North County Sunday evening.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at the Cintas Uniform Services building on West California Avenue in Vista, North County Fire Protection District said.

Officials forced their way into the building after seeing white smoke rising from the structure. Emergency sprinklers had been triggered by the blaze, which explained the billowing smoke. Firefighters extinguished what remained of the fire, but some crews were expected to remain on scene late into the night, officials said.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire but believed it started in a pile of rags that were being laundered.

No one was inside the building and no one was injured.