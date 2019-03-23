Woman shot near South Encantato, gunman still at large

SAN DIEGO — A woman who got involved a verbal fight with a man Saturday near South Encantato ended up shot and the gunman remains at large, a San Diego police Sergeant said.

The shooting took place about 6:15 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Park and Recreation Center located at 6200 Skyline Dr., SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The events that led to the shooting started with a verbal confrontation, Tansey said. It then escalated to the man hitting the unidentified woman with a gun and then shooting her with it.

The woman was hit once in the thigh and the victim was hospitalized for treatment.

The unidentified shooter fled the scene on foot, Tansey said.

He was described as a black male in his mid-20s, Tansey said.

He stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall and had a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.