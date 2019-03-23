Old Mission Hills library could turn into more affordable housing

SAN DIEGO — A proposal could turn the old Mission Hills branch library into a building for commercial and residential space.

Councilman Chris Ward (District 3) said he and other community leaders came up with the plan after learning that the library was closing. A bigger library opened nearby earlier this year.

A new 15,000-square-foot facility could replace the current 3,850-square-foot library, which is located on West Washington Street and was built in 1961. The mixed-use building would house businesses on the lower level and apartments on the top level. 20 percent of that would affordable housing, according to Councilman Ward.

“Here in Mission Hills and Hillcrest we have servers we and other people with low incomes,” said Ward. “They need to have housing here, and not 30 miles away where they can afford it.”

Ward sent a memorandum to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office earlier this year.