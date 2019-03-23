Bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A bicyclist was left with major injuries Saturday following a collision with a car at a El Cajon intersection, police said.

The incident took place around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Cuyamaca Street, according to El Cajon Police Lt. Jason Taub.

A 53-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevy SUV westbound on Fletcher Parkway when a bicyclist riding southbound on Cuyamaca Street entered the intersection and they collided in the second lane, police said.

The bicyclist was riding against a red light when the accident happened.

Heartland Fire Department paramedics found the victim, a 40-year-old woman unresponsive at the scene. She was then transported to a local trauma center, Taub said.

The Chevy driver, an El Cajon resident, remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.