1 dead, 3 injured after DUI suspect crashes into ride-share vehicle

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed and three were injured after a DUI suspect crashed into a ride-share vehicle on state Route 163 in Balboa Park early Saturday morning.

The crash took place just after 2:30a.m. on southbound SR-163 near Quince Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP a Lexus Sedan rear-ended a Mazda sedan, sending both vehicles off the highway. One went down an embankment.

The Lexus was occupied only by its driver, a 22-year-old woman. She is suspected of driving under the influence, according to CHP.

The Mazda was a ride-share vehicle carrying two passengers in the backseat.

A 30-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle, leaving him with major injuries. The other passenger, a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Both drivers were treated for their injuries.

All southbound lanes were shut down in the immediate aftermath of the crash, CHP reported. The No. 1 lane was opened at 3:01 a.m., and both lanes were open in the area by 7 a.m.

Route 163, also known as the Cabrillo Freeway, runs directly through Balboa Park north of downtown San Diego.