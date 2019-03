SAN DIEGO — A woman died Friday night after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the College Area.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of College Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect’s car may be a black Nissan Altima, police said.

College Avenue between El Cajon Boulevard and Montezuma Road was closed and was not expected to reopen until around midnight.