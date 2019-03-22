Victims oppose release of sexually violent predator to East County community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO- Several sex assault survivors say they will ask a judge not to release the convicted violent sexual predator who attacked them in San Diego County.

A judge is reviewing the rehabilitation program of Alan Earl James, 56. He was convicted in 1981 and 1986 of multiple sexual assaults against boys and girls under the age of 14 and has spent more than 28 years behind bars. He is classified as a "sexually violent predator" and was committed to Coalinga State Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment "for an indeterminate term," until he petitioned for a monitored conditional release last summer, prosecutors said.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Albert Harutunian recommended James' integration into the conditional release program last fall. The California Department of State Hospitals has proposed placing James at 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs, a property under the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which is staffed by sheriff's deputies.

Victims from decades ago are flying into San Diego totestify against James, hoping to keep the convicted predator in prison.

“What he did to me should never happen to another child,” said Robert Nabors, who said he was only 11 years old when James attacked him. Nabors is part of the group of survivors is planning on meeting at the downtown court house testify against James and fight his supervised release. The hearing is scheduled for March 22 at 9 a.m.

Members of the public will also be allowed to address the court regarding James' recommendation for release, in addition to written comments submitted during a public comment period ending earlier this month.