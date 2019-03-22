Flames erupt after van, car crash into fence near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — Flames erupted after a car and a van crashed and then slammed into a fence in Miramar Friday, fire officials confirmed.

The vehicles collided and then crashed into the fence around noon on Miramar Road and Dowdy Drive, just north of MCAS Miramar. Firefighters were concerned the blaze would spread to nearby buildings but crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Firefighters just finished putting out a fire on Mirmar Rd. They say a car collided with a van and then went into a fence before catching on fire. One person sent to a hospital with major trauma. 3 others suffered minor injuries. @fox5sandiego All lanes of traffic have reopened. pic.twitter.com/wA7W3A9ktZ — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) March 22, 2019

One person was badly hurt and rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment, but details about their injuries were not immediately released. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was briefly shut down in the area but reopened around 1 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.