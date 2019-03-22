Flames erupt after van, car crash into fence near MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — Flames erupted after a car and a van crashed and then slammed into a fence in Miramar Friday, fire officials confirmed.
The vehicles collided and then crashed into the fence around noon on Miramar Road and Dowdy Drive, just north of MCAS Miramar. Firefighters were concerned the blaze would spread to nearby buildings but crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.
One person was badly hurt and rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment, but details about their injuries were not immediately released. Three other people suffered minor injuries.
Traffic was briefly shut down in the area but reopened around 1 p.m.
