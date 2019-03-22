Rescan your antenna TV

Sexual assault reported in Mid-City alleyway

Posted 11:59 AM, March 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:23PM, March 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- Police are investigating a sexual assault reported in a Mid-City alleyway Friday morning.

Officers were called to an alley near El Cajon Boulevard and 50th Street in the Talmadge area around 6 a.m.

San Diego Police Department did not release details about the victim or immediately provide a suspect description, but confirmed a man was seen running away from the area after the crime. No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

