New report reveals county unemployment dropped in February

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s unadjusted unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent in February, with both farm and nonfarm employment showing gains, the California Employment Development Department announced Friday.

The county’s adjusted unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent in January, its highest point since the third quarter of 2017. February’s unadjusted rate is the same as its revised 2018 unemployment rate, according to the EDD.

Nonfarm industries added 9,700 jobs between January and February, with total nonfarm employment increasing from 1,480,100 to 1,489,800. Total farm jobs increased by 400 from 8,100 in January to 8,500 last month.

Multiple nonfarm industries showed job gains in the thousands. The professional and business services industry increased by 4,100 jobs, the most of any industry in the county. The trade, transportation and utilities industry decreased the most of any in the county, falling by 2,600 jobs.

Year-over-year nonfarm employment increased by 19,900 jobs, from 1,469,900 in February 2018 to 1,489,800 last month. The educational and health services industry showed the largest year-over-year employment gains at 6,900, pacing multiple industries that showed yearly job gains of more than 3,000.

Like the county’s month-over-month job market, the trade, transportation and utilities industry had the largest year-over-year decrease in job numbers, falling by the same number of jobs from 223,600 in February 2018 to 221,000 last month. Total farm employment decreased from 9,000 to 8,500 last month.

The state’s unadjusted unemployment rate in February remained unchanged from January’s adjusted unemployment rate of 4.2, according to the EDD.

U.S. unemployment decreased slightly to an unadjusted 3.8 percent in February.