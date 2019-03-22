Chula Vista girl, 4, battles inoperable brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A four-year-old Chula Vista girl is in the hospital battling a brain tumor that her parents said is inoperable.

Ashley Moreno, who is usually smiling and dancing, is not her usual self. Right now, she is lying in a pediatric ICU in Los Angeles.

“When somebody tells you that your baby has a tumor, my heart just dropped and I was beside myself,” her father Jesus Moreno said.

Moreno said they took Ashley to the emergency room on March 11 when they noticed she had been stumbling and slurring her words. The next thing they knew, she was being transported to a hospital in Los Angeles. Since then, they have seen a lot of ups and downs.

“It’s like somebody’s sucking the soul out of you. Slowly, little by little, somebody’s draining you of everything you love and everything that you are,” Moreno said.

For days, Ashley, the youngest of 6, has been sleeping while her family waits for her biopsy results.

“As parents no one really ever prepares for something like this,” Moreno said.

For now, it's a waiting game. Ashley's loved ones are desperately hoping she will get to come home so they can throw her the big pink princess party they promised her. It is their dream to see her back to her bubbly self.

“She’s got this light where she likes making other people around her happy. She will be the first one to run up to a stranger and say hi,” Moreno said.

Ashley's family said they are praying hard the brave little girl gets better so they can continue teaching her all of life's lessons, like to never take anything for granted.

“Tomorrow you may never know. You might not get that chance. Right now everyday I’m thankful that I get to spend one more day with my daughter,” Moreno said.

Ashley's parents have not been working since she has been in the hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them during this difficult time.