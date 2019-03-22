22-year-old arrested in deadly East County alleyway shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in an alley in the La Presa area south of Spring Valley, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 1:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Delrose Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard found 27-year-old Carlo Avila of Santee in an alley with at least one gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics responded, but Avila was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Rich Williams said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

On Thursday night, 22-year-old Carlos Deandre Davis of La Mesa was arrested on suspicion of murder, Williams said.

Davis was booked into San Diego Central Jail about 1:20 a.m. Friday and he is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call sheriff’s homicide investigators at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200 after-hours or on weekends.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.