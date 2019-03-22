Rescan your antenna TV

2 winning lottery tickets sold in San Diego County

Posted 3:20 PM, March 22, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Two people won lottery prizes after purchasing their winning tickets at two 7-Eleven locations in San Diego County, California Lottery officials announced Friday.

Gabriella Ralda, who claimed a Mystery Crossword Scratchers® worth $750,000, less federal taxes, purchased her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1482 Hilltop Drive in Chula Vista.

Jeremiah de los Reyes, who claimed a Holiday Sparkle Scratchers® worth $1 million, less federal taxes, bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1469 State Street in San Diego. 7-Eleven will collect a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Gabriella Ralda bought a Mystery Crossword Scratchers® ticket worth $750,000 at a 7-Eleven in Chula Vista. (Courtesy of California Lottery)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.