2 winning lottery tickets sold in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Two people won lottery prizes after purchasing their winning tickets at two 7-Eleven locations in San Diego County, California Lottery officials announced Friday.

Gabriella Ralda, who claimed a Mystery Crossword Scratchers® worth $750,000, less federal taxes, purchased her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1482 Hilltop Drive in Chula Vista.

Jeremiah de los Reyes, who claimed a Holiday Sparkle Scratchers® worth $1 million, less federal taxes, bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1469 State Street in San Diego. 7-Eleven will collect a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.