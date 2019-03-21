Wildflowers in full bloom at Torrey Pines State Reserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans don't need to travel to the desert or Lake Elsinore to see heavy blooms of wildflowers. Many are making the much shorter pilgrimage to Torrey Pines State Reserve enjoy the spring colors.

Volunteers at Torrey Pines say the blooms are much more abundant than normal this year due to the amount of rain. At the Guy Fleming trail on Thursday, flowers of all shapes and colors could be seen on the hillsides. Sitting on a bench along the trail was Kenneth Harms, visiting from New Jersey.

"I've seen some birds, bees, and butterflies," Harms said. "It's hypnotic out here."

Rhea Bridy, a volunteer at the reserve, said some of the flowers people may find at the park can't be seen in a typical garden.

"It's irresistible to see a giant sea dahlia, which I would say looks like a huge yellow daisy," said Bridy. "Everyone loves daisies."