SeaWorld celebrates 55th anniversary with special deals through weekend

SAN DEIGO — SeaWorld will kick off a celebration of its 55th anniversary Thursday with various amenities, discounts and park attractions.

The aquatic amusement park will offer free standard parking, a churro or popcorn and soda for $5.50 and 55-cent souvenir bottle refills throughout the day. Park attendees will also have access to discounts on throwback and celebratory T-shirts, collectable pins and daily tickets and passes.

Throughout the weekend, the park will offer special events such as performances by the Sea Street band, a 55th anniversary video screened at the Mission Bay Theater and celebratory activities during Orca Encounter presentations and Dolphin Days and Sea Lion Live shows.

Since opening in 1964, the park has served roughly 175 million attendees, according to SeaWorld representatives. The 55th anniversary celebration is scheduled to continue through March 24.

Residents can visit the park’s website to purchase tickets, learn more about the park’s history, view special commemorative merchandise and learn more about the 55th anniversary celebration. The park will open at 10 a.m. each day of the celebration.