Police chase ends with crash in South Bay

Posted 11:44 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, March 21, 2019

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A brief police chase ended with a crash in the South Bay late Thursday morning.

The pursuit began around 11 a.m. on Sweetwater Road near State Route 54, San Diego Police Department said. The chase ended a short time later when the vehicle crashed near Valley Road.

Two people were in the car and both were taken into custody, according to officials.

Details were scarce and police did not immediately say what started the chase or what caused the crash.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 32.660248 by -117.067398.

