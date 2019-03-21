Man found shot to death in Spring Valley alleyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was found dead in a Spring Valley alleyway Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, according to authorities.

Sheriff's officials received a call around 1:22 a.m. with reports that a man had been shot near the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one male victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or other details have been released as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

