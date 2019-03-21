KAABOO releases 2019 lineup

DEL MAR, Calif. — The KAABOO lineup was released Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.

Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan, Duran Duran and Boyz II Men were among other notable names in a lineup heavy on throwbacks.

See the full lineup, tweeted by organizers, below:

Here you have it! Our 2019 #KAABOOdelmar Music + Comedy Lineup. 🎶🤘 See you in September. Get your passes before they sell out at this price tier. 👉 https://t.co/N0XGSAlsR2 pic.twitter.com/To9bdbhwt4 — KAABOO Del Mar (@KAABOODELMAR) March 21, 2019

KAABOO, San Diego’s largest music, art and comedy festival, sold out all three nights for the first time in 2018.

Organizers said an estimated 40,000 people attended the three-day festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, making KAABOO the second largest event in San Diego, after San Diego Comic-Con.

