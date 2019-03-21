KAABOO releases 2019 lineup

Posted 7:22 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, March 21, 2019

DEL MAR, Calif. — The KAABOO lineup was released Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.

Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan, Duran Duran and Boyz II Men were among other notable names in a lineup heavy on throwbacks.

See the full lineup, tweeted by organizers, below:

KAABOO, San Diego’s largest music, art and comedy festival, sold out all three nights for the first time in 2018.

Organizers said an estimated 40,000 people attended the three-day festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, making KAABOO the second largest event in San Diego, after San Diego Comic-Con.

Read more here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.