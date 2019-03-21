KAABOO releases 2019 lineup

DEL MAR, Calif. — The KAABOO lineup was released Thursday morning, with Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons headlining the 2019 music festival.
Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan, Duran Duran and Boyz II Men were among other notable names in a lineup heavy on throwbacks.
See the full lineup, tweeted by organizers, below:
KAABOO, San Diego’s largest music, art and comedy festival, sold out all three nights for the first time in 2018.
Organizers said an estimated 40,000 people attended the three-day festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, making KAABOO the second largest event in San Diego, after San Diego Comic-Con.