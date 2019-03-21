Dole semi-truck veers off freeway, crashes onto street below

SAN DIEGO — A Dole semi-truck veered off a South Bay freeway and crashed down onto the street below early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Main Street in National City. The semi swerved off the freeway when one of its tires popped and crashed down onto Main Street, according to California Highway Patrol.
The truck came to rest on an embankment and was tangled in several powerlines, adding to the difficulty of clearing the wreck. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to assist fire crews. Officials did not report any serious injuries.
Main Street was closed in the immediate area and traffic was still stop-and-go on I-5 back to State Route 54 as of 9 a.m.
The driver told officials he was hauling four pallets of pineapples, according to a CHP log.
SkyFOX flew over the wreck shortly after the crash: