Dole semi-truck veers off freeway, crashes onto street below

SAN DIEGO — A Dole semi-truck veered off a South Bay freeway and crashed down onto the street below early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Main Street in National City. The semi swerved off the freeway when one of its tires popped and crashed down onto Main Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

#OMGAlert – North I-5 at Main/Division Big Rig over the side of freeway. Traffic JAMMED use north i-5 if you can. pic.twitter.com/sVPSecAS0q — deanoftraffic (@deanoftraffic) March 21, 2019

The truck came to rest on an embankment and was tangled in several powerlines, adding to the difficulty of clearing the wreck. San Diego Gas & Electric was called to assist fire crews. Officials did not report any serious injuries.

Main Street was closed in the immediate area and traffic was still stop-and-go on I-5 back to State Route 54 as of 9 a.m.

The driver told officials he was hauling four pallets of pineapples, according to a CHP log.

SkyFOX flew over the wreck shortly after the crash: