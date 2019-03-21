After 3 border breaches in last week, group uses rope to climb border fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- There was another close call along the U.S.-Mexico border near Imperial Beach Thursday afternoon following three breaches over the last week.

The first was last Thursday, when 52 Central American migrants slipped through an area of compromised border fence. U.S. Border Patrol agents say all of them were apprehended 15 minutes later, about 300 yards from where they started running. The group included 23 men, 12 women and 17 juveniles, ages 1 to 14. Officials say once apprehended by agents, all claimed asylum.

The very next day, agents say 10 more people passed through the very same spot.

This past Tuesday, border officials confirm 23 people from Honduras and one from Guatemala were arrested after they scaled the fence near the beach.

On Thursday afternoon, another large group caused Border Patrol to send extra agents to the area near Friendship Park. Agents say people were using a rope to climb the fence and attempting to come down on the U.S. side.

Photos taken by San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Wendy Fry depict some of the tense moments.Two men were seen perched high on the border fence with that rope and another photo shows a group visibly upset, claiming they were pepper sprayed by agents.

#HappeningNow : Migrants are once again up on the border fence at Las Playas, trying to enter the United States. Border agents are standing nearby on the other side @sdut pic.twitter.com/4J9fgucZtS — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) March 21, 2019

The moment right after pepper spray was sprayed across border, according to the migrants trying to cross at Las Playas pic.twitter.com/5OCRt7P7tp — WendyFry (@WendyFry_) March 21, 2019

FOX 5 had its own cameras in the area later Thursday evening, by which time all activity seemed to have returned to normal.

According to Border Patrol, no one ended up crossing over in that same area Thursday and that portion of the fence has been patched up.