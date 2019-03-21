1 dog dies, another resuscitated after North County house fire

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One dog died and firefighters revived another one with an oxygen mask after they were rescued from a burning home in Carlsbad Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers sent fire crews to a home in the 3900 block of James Drive after receiving an emergency call at around 12:15 p.m. When the first crews arrived, flames were coming from the garage.

Fire crews from Carlsbad and Oceanside battled the flames, but the fire spread from the garage into the attached house.

One resident and three dogs were inside the home when the fire broke out. Two construction workers who were working next door ran to the burning home and smashed a window so one of the dogs could escape. The resident made it out of the house separately.

Firefighters used oxygen and a mask to resuscitate another dog, but a third dog died.

One firefighter suffered minor injures putting out the blaze.

Investigator said the fire started in the garage, but the cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

