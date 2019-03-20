Driver runs red light, hits woman waiting for bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - Dashcam footage captured a terrifying crash that happened earlier this month in one Ohio city, but the video may now be the source of more questions than answers.

In it, a car driving on the wrong side of the road in Euclid runs a red light. It's hit by another vehicle, which then strikes 63-year-old Margaret Hardaway, who was waiting to catch a bus and go to work.

"She is lucky to be alive," said her attorney, Tom Merriman. "She has multiple fractures in both legs, she has four fractures in her pelvis, fractured ribs, and a bruised lung. She has had three surgeries."

Euclid police said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Merriman said he wants to know if the brakes on the car that went through the red light were working.

"You see the brake light on that car and that, for me, as an investigator, that's the smoking gun," Merriman said. " Those brake lights are on and the car appears to be gaining speed." We tried reaching the owner of the vehicle but no one was home.

Meanwhile, the victim, who remains hospitalized, is hoping to find out exactly what happened.

"Her life changed in an instant," Merriman said. "She is now in a situation where she is not going to be able to work. Her last pay check runs out in a week."