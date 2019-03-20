Storm could bring light rain, thunderstorms to San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A storm system moving in from the northwest could drop light rain in San Diego County Wednesday and will bring a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system will begin dropping rain after sunrise this morning and periods of showers will continue through Thursday night, NWS Meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

"The storm is bringing plenty of moisture with it, but not a great deal of energy," Miller said.

Coastal and inland-valley areas could get up to two-tenths of an inch of rain Wednesday, while up to a half-inch is forecast for the mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in most desert areas, according to the NWS.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 60 percent Wednesday near the coast, 70 percent in the county mountains and valleys and 20 percent in the deserts, forecasters said.

Snow levels were at 6,000 feet Wednesday morning and will drop to around 4,500 feet by Thursday morning before rising to 5,000 feet in the afternoon, Miller said.

The storm will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon through early Wednesday evening.

The NWS issued a high surf advisory that will go into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and last until 1 p.m. Friday.

Waves ranging from 5 to 8 feet are expected and strong rip currents could create dangerous swimming conditions, according to the NWS.

After the storm moves southeast out of the region by Thursday night, dry weather is expected Friday before another low-pressure system brings a slight chance of showers on Saturday, Miller said.