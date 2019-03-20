Spring storm brings rain, lightning to San Diego area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Spring made its entrance with a modest splash in the San Diego area Wednesday as a cool storm out of the northwest brought mostly light rain to the already well-saturated region.

While winter was drawing to a close late Wednesday afternoon, its wet ways were continuing across the county, mostly adding a few hundredths or tenths of an inch of moisture to local precipitation tallies, according to the National Weather Service.

A few notable 24-hour rainfall totals as of 5 p.m. included those in the Palomar area (0.46 of an inch), National City (0.49), and San Pasqual Valley (0.63).

The unsettled atmosphere also generated some flashes of lightning over communities in the southern reaches of the county, including Mission Beach and downtown San Diego, though no known cloud-to-ground strikes occurred, the weather service reported.

The storm's heaviest showers were mostly over with by early evening, forecasters said. Lighter rainfall was expected to continue, off and on, overnight and over the day Thursday.

Since Oct. 1, San Diego's official rain station at Lindbergh Field has recorded 11.62 inches of precipitation, 2.95 inches above what considered average for the period.