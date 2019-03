LA MESA, Calif. – Two units at an apartment complex in La Mesa were riddled with gunshots Tuesday night.

According to La Mesa police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of 70th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm on the ground.

No one inside the units were hurt.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.