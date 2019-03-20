Shirtless man arrested after attempted rape in North County

VISTA, Calif. – Deputies Tuesday arrested a man suspected of trying to rape a woman on a street in Vista.

The woman told authorities that she had been attacked by a shirtless man wearing tan pants near the intersection of East Vista Way and Foothill Drive. The assault happened shortly before 6 p.m., she said.

Deputies searched the area and found a man matching the victim’s description of her attacker. They took him into custody after a short struggle. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape.

The woman complained of injuries from the attack, but authorities did not release details on her condition.