San Diego Padres grace cover of Sports Illustrated

Posted 7:54 AM, March 20, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO – Two Padres grace the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

Third baseman, Manny Machado and rising star shortstop, Fernando Tatís Jr. are featured under the headline, ‘Who’s your Padre?’

Machado, 26, joined the Padres this season after agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million contract, which contains a player opt-out after 2023.

There is a second cover highlighting the new look of the Philadelphia Phillies, including Bryce Harper.

It’s part of the magazine’s annual Major League Baseball preview that hits stands over the next few days.

