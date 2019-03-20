× Man reported dumping gas on SUV fire turns out to be driver trying to put it out

SAN DIEGO — A misunderstanding forced South Bay firefighters to hang back as an SUV was consumed in flames Wednesday.

Witnesses first called about a burning SUV near Valley Ridge Street and Procter Valley Road in Chula Vista around 11:30 a.m. Callers said a man appeared to be pouring gasoline on a car and lighting it on fire, Chula Vista Fire Department Batt. Chief David Albright said.

Because it “sounded like initially it might have been a crime,” firefighters were ordered to keep their distance until police could investigate. But when officials were able to speak with the driver, they realized the blaze was caused by a mechanical issue and the driver had simply been pouring water on the flames.

Firefighters moved in and extinguished the fire, but the SUV was a total loss.