Elderly woman tied up during home invasion

SAN DIEGO - Police are investigating a home invasion in Valencia Park Wednesday morning where an elderly woman was tied up in her home.

According to San Diego police officers, two masked men rang the doorbell around 4 a.m. at her home in the 800 block of Oakhurst Drive.

One of the men showed his gun and they forced their way inside.

The suspects took the 81-year-old woman upstairs, demanded money and tied her up, according to officers.

The suspects found an undetermined amount of money and took off.

The victim was able to free herself and called police to report the crime. She was not hurt during the incident.

Police have yet to release a description of the two people involved.