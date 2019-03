SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A suspected DUI driver is behind bars Wednesday after crashing his truck in San Marcos.

The driver wrecked his vehicle on the on-ramp of the WB 78 & San Marcos Blvd.

After the crash, he ran from officers and tried to hide in bushes.

The man was found by CHP officers and was non compliant.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist CHP and the driver was taken into custody.