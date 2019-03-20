Authorities ID man found dead in Tijuana River

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man whose body washed up behind an outlet mall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Francisco Pulido-Amaro, 48, was found on March 15 in the Tijuana River. His body was partially covered in mud and debris behind the Las Americas Premium Outlets, less than a mile from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The body “appeared to have been there for some time” and no obvious injuries were initially observed, Dobbs said. But an autopsy completed Friday revealed unspecified traumatic injuries, prompting a police investigation.

Dobbs did not disclose the exact nature of the injuries, but did say that investigators believe the death occurred in Mexico and Amaro’s body was carried into the United States by recent storm runoff into the Tijuana River.

Amaro was a Mexican citizen and had no known contacts in San Diego County, the lieutenant said, adding that attempts to locate next of kin on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border have been unsuccessful.

“Investigators will be communicating with Mexican authorities to coordinate the investigation in Mexico,” Dobbs said.