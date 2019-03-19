Sketch released of man who tried to snatch child from mother

SAN DIEGO – Police Tuesday released a composite sketch of a man who they say tried to snatch a 3-year-old girl from her mother.

The kidnapping attempt happened on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. as the woman was pulling her daughter in her wagon on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of Savannah Street, investigators said. The man parked on the street and left his vehicle with the motor running. He came up on the woman from behind and tried to grab the little girl from the wagon and run off.

The mother heard the girl whine and struggle, and she repeatedly hit the man in the face until he released the girl. He then ran to his car and drove away.

The mother described the man’s vehicle as an older silver or gray Honda Civic or similar car with license plates from Baja Mexico. The man was described as a Latino, 21-25 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and dark hear. He was wearing a white T-shirt with black print on the front, dark jeans and blue high-top sneakers.