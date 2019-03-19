San Diego County Democratic Party calls for Beiser’s resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego County Democratic Party voted 58-4 on a resolution calling for the resignation of long-time middle school teacher and San Diego school board member Kevin Beiser Tuesday evening.

Beiser is accused of several acts of sexual abuse over a five-year period involving a young man who had political aspirations and wanted Beiser's help and guidance. That man has chosen to remain anonymous and filed a lawsuit against Beiser and his husband Dan Mock as "John Doe."

"We believe that someone who has been accused of this will likely not have the faith of the public to execute their duties as a public official and therefore they should step down and address this and have their day in court," said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, Chair for the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Three other men have also come forward, according a report by Voice of San Diego.

Andrew Keatts, senior investigative reporter for VOSD, says he began interviewing all of the alleged victims more than a month ago.

"All four of them are young men who were politically involved in San Diego, two of them had to run for office at one points," Keatts said. "The others were all activists or people who were otherwise very interested in the political world which is how they met Beiser."

All four men claim they were groped, harassed or sexually assaulted by Beiser.

Beiser responded to the lawsuit and allegations for the first time Tuesday evening:

“We were first made aware of these allegations less than 24 hours ago. There is no truth to these allegations. We believe they are politically motivated and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves.”

Keatts says part of that statement is simply not true.

"I reached out to him for comment for the first time Sunday evening and sent him a full summary of the allegations against him more than 24 hours ago, at his request. He never responded to me again after that," Keatts said.

In addition to the San Diego County Democratic Party, the Republican Party Of San Diego County and San Diego Democrats For Equality have also called for Beiser’s resignation.

FOX 5 reached out to the Sweetwater Union High School district, where Beiser is currently teaching, to see if he still holds his position, but had not a received a response as of late Tuesday.