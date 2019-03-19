Men escape in getaway car after robbing, pistol-whipping victim

SAN DIEGO — Two men got away after robbing a 60-year-old man in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the two suspects approached the man in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue and demanded his property, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims. During a struggle, one suspect hit the victim with a gun while the other took the victim’s bag. Both suspects were picked up in a white Dodge Durango and driven away.

The victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect was described as a black man, 220 pounds and wearing a blue shirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a black man, 180 pounds and wearing a grey shirt and burgundy pants.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 32.722929 by -117.085173.

