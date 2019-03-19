Man accused of vicious skateboard beating kills self in jail

SAN DIEGO — A jail inmate killed himself Monday, a day before a court hearing related to charges that he attacked the son of a Congressional candidate with a skateboard, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Deputies conducting a security check at the Front Street detention center found 26-year-old Ivan Ortiz of San Ysidro unconscious in his cell about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and transported Ortiz to the hospital,” Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Physicians pronounced Ortiz dead about 4½ hours later.

Ortiz had been arrested by San Diego police last June on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism for an attack on June 6, 2018, on Nicholas Allman. The beating left Allman with permanent facial damage, the Union-Tribune reported. Allman is the son of Michael Allman, who run unsuccessfully in the June Rpublican party primary election to represent the 52nd Congressional District, according to the Union-Tribune.

.At the time of his death, Ortize was being housed alone in a psychiatric observation cell.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Ortiz’s death. The sheriff’s Homicide Unit also was called in to investigate, which is standard in cases of in-custody fatalities. But attorney’s in the case said that sheriff’s deputies told them that Ortiz committed suicide, the Union-Tribune reported.

Read the Union-Tribune’s full article here.