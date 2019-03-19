Man, 63, missing from Santee nursing facility

SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday evening asked the public to be on the lookout for a 63-year-old man who went missing from a nursing facility in Santee.

Jose “Raul” Martinez was reported missing from 655 Park Center Drive, according to a tweet by San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. Martinez was last seen on foot around 2:11 p.m.

The man is described as 5’8″ and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white shoes. Martinez suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented if contacted, authorities said.

